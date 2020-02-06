Capital Planning Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the third quarter worth $63,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 655.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 58.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $72.51 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.99%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

