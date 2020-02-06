Capital Planning Advisors LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,697,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $27,529,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 509.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,998. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $264.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.72 and a fifty-two week high of $269.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average of $224.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

