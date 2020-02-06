Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $295.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

