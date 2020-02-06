Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after buying an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after buying an additional 1,276,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after buying an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.