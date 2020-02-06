Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,039.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,876.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,812.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,975 shares of company stock worth $814,109,346. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

