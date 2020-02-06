Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.20. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,631 shares of company stock worth $10,296,510. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.