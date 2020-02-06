Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $266.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $177.60 and a 12 month high of $270.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

