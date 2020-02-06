Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 268 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in American Tower by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Tower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $236.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $169.83 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

