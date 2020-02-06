Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 46 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,073.25 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $860.00 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,154.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

