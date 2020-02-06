Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 138,120 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,799 shares of company stock valued at $17,887,918 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $410.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.23 and a fifty-two week high of $426.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

