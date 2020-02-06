Carderock Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,414 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $289.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.83 and a 12-month high of $298.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

