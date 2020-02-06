Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 548,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 518,755 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $27,457,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

