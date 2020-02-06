Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

