Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Paychex by 185.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336,989 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5,662.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 296,527 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $88.03 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

