Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $8.41 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 2.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 466,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $284.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $60.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.