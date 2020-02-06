Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $779.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $638.92 and a one year high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $800.63 and a 200 day moving average of $732.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

