Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 53.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 61.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.04. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

