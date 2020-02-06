Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 56.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.8% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 37,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. UBS Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

