Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $419.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.12 and a 200 day moving average of $414.19. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $349.71 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.19.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

