Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,426,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $198,375,000 after purchasing an additional 415,323 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.3% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 64,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $179.90 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $1,368.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

