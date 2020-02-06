CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,685 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,272,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,090,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,634,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after purchasing an additional 630,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

