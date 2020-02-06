CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 189 Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $124.77 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $317,540.00. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,669. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

