CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 649.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 612,850 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,183,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.10. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.