CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 42.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1,124.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 123,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $119.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $120.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,114 shares of company stock worth $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

