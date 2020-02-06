CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 423 Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

