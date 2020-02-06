CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 248.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $3,762,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. FMC Corp has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $102.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

