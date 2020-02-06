CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,895 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $58.88 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

