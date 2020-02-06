CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,103.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,619 shares of company stock worth $6,117,010 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

AAXN stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

