CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hershey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hershey by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 265,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hershey by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $152.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $104.36 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,967 shares of company stock worth $8,767,443. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

