CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 861 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 94.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 114.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.