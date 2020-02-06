CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after buying an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after buying an additional 188,708 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,878,000 after buying an additional 287,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,249,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,641,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

IPG opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $74,894.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

