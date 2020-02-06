CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a PEG ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,865. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

