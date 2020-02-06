CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 492,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 374,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $136.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

