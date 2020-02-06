CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $191.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.91. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $193.02.

