CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 173,171 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.15. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.