CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $115.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

