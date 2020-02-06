CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $116.72 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.