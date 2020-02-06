CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 665,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 81,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,559 shares of company stock worth $3,256,419 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

