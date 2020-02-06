CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 53.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $136.78 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $150.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

