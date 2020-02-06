CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $201,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $160,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,529 shares in the company, valued at $692,455.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 19,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $450,128.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,778. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,133.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $34.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.