CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

FWONK stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

