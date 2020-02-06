CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,098,206 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $111.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.13.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

