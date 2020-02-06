CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,210 shares of company stock worth $970,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

