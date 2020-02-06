Citigroup Downgrades Qudian (NYSE:QD) to Hold

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

QD stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. Qudian has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qudian will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

