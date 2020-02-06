Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $424.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

