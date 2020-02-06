Clorox (CLX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clorox (NYSE: CLX):

2/5/2020 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $147.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Clorox had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

2/2/2020 – Clorox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Clorox had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after acquiring an additional 520,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 617,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

