Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,625 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.40% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CLVS. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

