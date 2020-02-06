Coastal Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,000. Intuit makes up 4.5% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuit by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after buying an additional 333,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intuit by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $289.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $218.83 and a one year high of $298.82. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

