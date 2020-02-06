Coastal Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 832,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,000. Cloudera accounts for approximately 7.0% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coastal Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Cloudera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares in the company, valued at $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 710,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,527 shares of company stock worth $4,344,494. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

