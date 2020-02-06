Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $17.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Columbia Financial an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van bought 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. Insiders purchased a total of 12,980 shares of company stock valued at $219,494 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

CLBK stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

